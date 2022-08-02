Doncaster set for bigger choice of radio stations as new project is launched

Doncaster-based music and media services provider Higher Rhythm is behind the ambitious plan to expand choice for radio listeners tuning to digital radio in the city

The plan has been launched in response to a call for proposals - by communications regulator Ofcom - to establish a digital audio broadcasting (DAB) service for Doncaster.

Higher Rhythm is a social enterprise established in 2001.

Higher Rhythm is looking at extending the number of radio stations in Doncaster.

It manages Doncaster’s licensed community radio station, Sine FM, alongside two recording studios, a record label, events promotion, artist development programmes, training courses and volunteering opportunities.

Higher Rhythm chief executive Steve Mundin, said: "The DAB service for Doncaster will provide a great opportunity to increase the choice of digital radio channels available. We are now inviting digital radio services providers to join us in developing the new platform.”

Sine FM station manager Chrissy Moog said: “We are excited at the prospect of bringing Sine FM to digital radio listeners on DAB and supporting new radio services in Doncaster.”

Anyone interested in getting involved is invited to connect with Doncaster DAB via http://doncasterdab.com and completing the online expression of interest, or by emailing

Doncaster was also served by Trax FM for 22 years before its closure in 2020 when it was replaced with Greatest Hits Radio.