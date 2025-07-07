Doncaster service for drug and alcohol users to host summer fair
New Beginnings is opening between midday to 4:30pm on 14 August at Marshall Avenue, Balby. Entry is free and all are weclome.
There are plenty of fun activities on offer, including games such as tombola and hook-a-duck, stalls with face painting, stocks, pick and mix and also a BBQ along with other activities to enjoy.
Elly Sanchez, Events Co-ordinator, said: "It’s going to be an exciting day filled with fun activities and food, so come and join us for what will be an enjoyable, summer’s afternoon."
New Beginnings is part of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with The Alcohol and Drug Service and provides a specialist rehabilitation and detox service.
If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues contact 03000 213900.
