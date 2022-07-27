Doncaster Scouting stalwarts to put city on map at global event in South Korea

Unsung heroes Mandy Middlebrook, her daughter Bethany and John Love are to play a key role at the World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum next summer.

They have all been selected to be part of the event’s international service team operating in August 2023.

Bethany, aged 21, said: “Having been in scouting since I’ve been able to walk the opportunity to attend a Jamboree is an incredible experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unsung heroes Bethany Middlebrook, her mum Mandy and John Love are all heading to South Korea.

“I helped my group fundraise for the 2019 event and after hearing about the experiences I just knew I wanted to volunteer at the 2023 event.

“I am hoping to put my creative skills to good use and also to make new friends from around the world.”

Mum Mandy, aged 50, added: “I’m so excited to go to the Jamboree in South Korea as part of the team. It will be a family affair!”

The jamboree will be the largest scout camp held since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Around 50,000 young people will attend for the adventure of a lifetime and to think about global issues in a new light.

Members of the 6,000 strong international service team will plan and deliver activities for thousands of participants as well as providing key services.

Between now and July 2023, Mandy, John and Bethany will be supporting their Doncaster units of young people that are attending the jamboree.

This will include using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

John, aged 62, said: “Having been in scouting since I was eight, being able to attend a jamboree is an incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to give back to scouting at an

event of this scale.”

The UK’s Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, congratulated Mandy, John and Bethany on their roles.

He added: “Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers like Mandy, John and Bethany.”