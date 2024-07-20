Doncaster Scout leader honoured after clocking up forty years with city troop

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster Scout leader has been honoured with a special ceremony to mark 40 years’ service with a city troop.

Dave Chaffer has been involved with the 67th Sprotbrough Scout Group for four decades and officials gathered to pay tribute with a presentation to mark his sterling service.

Sprotbrough Methodist Church hosted the presentation and a troop spokesperson said: “We thank him for his dedication in improving and broadening the lives of young people over such a huge period of time.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice