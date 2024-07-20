Doncaster Scout leader honoured after clocking up forty years with city troop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster Scout leader has been honoured with a special ceremony to mark 40 years’ service with a city troop.

Dave Chaffer has been involved with the 67th Sprotbrough Scout Group for four decades and officials gathered to pay tribute with a presentation to mark his sterling service.

Sprotbrough Methodist Church hosted the presentation and a troop spokesperson said: “We thank him for his dedication in improving and broadening the lives of young people over such a huge period of time.”