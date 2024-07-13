Doncaster school's prize-winning junior writers honoured by Free Press reporter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Budding writers and junior journalists of the future at a Doncaster school have been honoured by a former pupil and Free Press reporter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at Edenthorpe’s Hungerhill School picked up a raft of prizes in a special ceremony hosted by outgoing headteacher Lucie Pond and English teacher Laura Ward as well as other language department staff and attended by fellow pupils and parents.

And the Doncaster Free Press has linked up with the school to publish the winning entries below – as well as backing for the school’s new Journalism Club, which. from next term, will see pupils reporting on news from their local area, creating their own newspapers and seeing stories published in the DFP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Press reporter Darren Burke, who was a pupil at Hungerhill between 1985 and 1989, returned to the school to pass on tips to budding writers as guest speaker as well as to present prizes to a string of successful students.

Junior writers at Hungerhill School have been honoured for their work.

He explained to pupils how a school newspaper project had encouraged him to pursue a career in journalism – and urged students to follow in his footsteps.

The top awards were:

Writer of The Future - Maria Issac

Author's Choice - Lexi- Jo Thomas

Pupils' work was displayed around the school hall in a special ceremony.

Most Dedicated Writer - Ethan Huzzard

Most Creative Writer - Jessica Armstrong

Said Ms Ward: “We wanted to raise the profile of writing and journalism as a career option for our students.

"Throughout this academic year, we have provided our students with several enrichment opportunities to create a piece of writing linked to external competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils, parents, families and staff packed into the hall for the ceremony.

"A large number of students have then had their work published as part of these competitions.”

Author Catherine Bruton also visited the school to discuss her book A Twist In The Tale and pass on writing tips to students.

She added: “We want to inspire students to continue to write and potentially go onto work in an industry that involves journalism or creative writing."

The journalism club and school newspaper will launch in September.

A string of pupils were honoured for their writing efforts.

Here are some of the school’s winning entries

Writing a spin-off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the window, I can see the old carriages and lots of people bustling from their front doors in a rush.

I’m in the room where I sleep. The beautiful room where I spend most of my time. My room.

Turning back around, I can smell my freshly cleaned room, the tasty treats left for me; eclairs, doughnuts everything you can imagine.

The door suddenly swings open and there stands a frail girl, in ragged clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner Ethan Huzzard with Free Press reporter Darren Burke

She is holding a spoon and looks like she should be working in the kitchen. With horror, I was asked to play with this girl.

She did not have a home and my parents took her in. She had a harelip and I never seen anything like it before. My body ragged with jealousy. I obeyed and let her in.

Out of the corner of my eye, I spot my favourite China doll, that I always kept with me.

No! I will not have my best dolls been played with by this creature. I see the sadness in her dishwater grey eyes, but I do not care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wished back to yesterday, when I could eat my sweet treats and play with my toys. I did not want to share, even if my fairy-like body was turning into a huge accumulation of skin. I blink and come back to the present.

My name is Madara and I did not want to play with this baggage.

Maria Isaac - Year 7

The Refugee

Scared, worried and hurt

She was only a refugee

She was lost

She had no-one

Home isn’t a place she has

She doesn’t know what home is anymore

Scared, worried and hurt

Her old life is lost

Family isn’t a thing to her

She is alone

Love is lost

Hope is lost

She was only a refugee

by Ethan Huzzard - Year 8

My 7 Deadly Sins

My wrath is overwhelmingness that they cannot withstand.

They walked away in the past not wanting to see me in their future.

So now I hide behind my cold, stone face since they’ll never try to understand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My greed is the unsettling truth of craving a different story for a different name of my own. The persistent feeling to be better at what I do. To

underestimate the questioning of my own that leaks into the bords of my future.

My envy is the lingering in the present the jealousy of what could have been of what could have been done in the past to change the course of the future.

Alas things may not be changed the end of the happy melody.

My pride is the discovery of the new about myself and what I want to see in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My pride is the clip in my hair and the pin on my tie hand-made for the future years to come and the past of no-longer listening to their thoughts.

My lust is the defending of my heart building up walls to hide it from the naked eye.

The connecting of the future and seeing no-one in it with me loosing and killing what little hope I had in the past.

My sloth is the unwillingness to do the things that interest me less the things my past self would have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filling my head with images and storylines that could be my future.

My gluttony is the most of what I want, the most of what I think I need. I try to meet these standards I have set for myself in the past and the standards I taunt myself with in the future.

Jessica Armstrong

Writing a spin-off

Looking out of the cox, I can see a broken ship.

There is nobody around. I was trapped with no escape. I laid there staring, dehydrated until I can taste a feast behind me.

I was just an allusion. A dream. A wish.

Suddenly, a man I did not recognise, with pointy ragged shoes, messy hair and some old worn-down clothes came onto the deserted boat. He walked past the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was shaking head to toe with fear. He approached the box and started to shake it.

The next thing I knew, I had passed out.

My mind sent me back to the place I used to live with my family. Wait, it is a memory. My mind fills with horror.

I remember my sibling, my flesh and blood putting me in the box and sending me onto the boat!

I feel heart broken. How could they have done this.

I feel stressed and worried. Coming back to reality and present day, I bang on the box desperate to get out. I tell the stranger to shop shaking the box and open it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stranger apologises, he was trying to figure out what was in the box. I needed help. I needed food. He didn’t have any but said he would help me.

Then he looked at me in a weird way… “Are you Charlie? Anna and Elsa’s brother?”

Lexi-Jo Thomas - Year 7

The End

As I strolled down the long, narrow, cobbled road thinking about what would lay in store in this week’s newspaper. I could hear mumbling and people were looking petrified after hearing about the news, I slowly opened the rusty, discoloured red door to find why people was looking terrified. Picking up the newspaper to the heading of WAR, I frantically ran home to find my mum with her head in her hands, with the radio cracking in the background ‘kids to war’ my heart sank, tears filled my eyes. War meant leaving my mum and the memories.

War had begun…

Charlie Fox - Year 8

YOU

You are your own perception

You have your own connection

You still have yet to thrive

Your future is your drive

But then there is the rude

‘No one likes you, ineptitude’

They’ll pull you into the abyss

Then make you reminisce

Why me?

They’ll plunge you undersea

As you splutter and choke

Your mind feels broke

But you must squash them

Don’t let them tear your hem

Be the bigger person

Or your feelings will worsen

You are your own perception

You have your own connection

You still have yet to thrive

Your future is your drive

So reach for the stars

Because who knows what you can achieve

Charlie Wall - Year 7