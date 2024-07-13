Doncaster school's prize-winning junior writers honoured by Free Press reporter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Students at Edenthorpe’s Hungerhill School picked up a raft of prizes in a special ceremony hosted by outgoing headteacher Lucie Pond and English teacher Laura Ward as well as other language department staff and attended by fellow pupils and parents.
And the Doncaster Free Press has linked up with the school to publish the winning entries below – as well as backing for the school’s new Journalism Club, which. from next term, will see pupils reporting on news from their local area, creating their own newspapers and seeing stories published in the DFP.
Free Press reporter Darren Burke, who was a pupil at Hungerhill between 1985 and 1989, returned to the school to pass on tips to budding writers as guest speaker as well as to present prizes to a string of successful students.
He explained to pupils how a school newspaper project had encouraged him to pursue a career in journalism – and urged students to follow in his footsteps.
The top awards were:
Writer of The Future - Maria Issac
Author's Choice - Lexi- Jo Thomas
Most Dedicated Writer - Ethan Huzzard
Most Creative Writer - Jessica Armstrong
Said Ms Ward: “We wanted to raise the profile of writing and journalism as a career option for our students.
"Throughout this academic year, we have provided our students with several enrichment opportunities to create a piece of writing linked to external competitions.
"A large number of students have then had their work published as part of these competitions.”
Author Catherine Bruton also visited the school to discuss her book A Twist In The Tale and pass on writing tips to students.
She added: “We want to inspire students to continue to write and potentially go onto work in an industry that involves journalism or creative writing."
The journalism club and school newspaper will launch in September.
Here are some of the school’s winning entries
Writing a spin-off
Looking at the window, I can see the old carriages and lots of people bustling from their front doors in a rush.
I’m in the room where I sleep. The beautiful room where I spend most of my time. My room.
Turning back around, I can smell my freshly cleaned room, the tasty treats left for me; eclairs, doughnuts everything you can imagine.
The door suddenly swings open and there stands a frail girl, in ragged clothes.
She is holding a spoon and looks like she should be working in the kitchen. With horror, I was asked to play with this girl.
She did not have a home and my parents took her in. She had a harelip and I never seen anything like it before. My body ragged with jealousy. I obeyed and let her in.
Out of the corner of my eye, I spot my favourite China doll, that I always kept with me.
No! I will not have my best dolls been played with by this creature. I see the sadness in her dishwater grey eyes, but I do not care.
I wished back to yesterday, when I could eat my sweet treats and play with my toys. I did not want to share, even if my fairy-like body was turning into a huge accumulation of skin. I blink and come back to the present.
My name is Madara and I did not want to play with this baggage.
Maria Isaac - Year 7
The Refugee
Scared, worried and hurt
She was only a refugee
She was lost
She had no-one
Home isn’t a place she has
She doesn’t know what home is anymore
Scared, worried and hurt
Her old life is lost
Family isn’t a thing to her
She is alone
Love is lost
Hope is lost
She was only a refugee
by Ethan Huzzard - Year 8
My 7 Deadly Sins
My wrath is overwhelmingness that they cannot withstand.
They walked away in the past not wanting to see me in their future.
So now I hide behind my cold, stone face since they’ll never try to understand.
My greed is the unsettling truth of craving a different story for a different name of my own. The persistent feeling to be better at what I do. To
underestimate the questioning of my own that leaks into the bords of my future.
My envy is the lingering in the present the jealousy of what could have been of what could have been done in the past to change the course of the future.
Alas things may not be changed the end of the happy melody.
My pride is the discovery of the new about myself and what I want to see in the future.
My pride is the clip in my hair and the pin on my tie hand-made for the future years to come and the past of no-longer listening to their thoughts.
My lust is the defending of my heart building up walls to hide it from the naked eye.
The connecting of the future and seeing no-one in it with me loosing and killing what little hope I had in the past.
My sloth is the unwillingness to do the things that interest me less the things my past self would have done.
Filling my head with images and storylines that could be my future.
My gluttony is the most of what I want, the most of what I think I need. I try to meet these standards I have set for myself in the past and the standards I taunt myself with in the future.
Jessica Armstrong
Writing a spin-off
Looking out of the cox, I can see a broken ship.
There is nobody around. I was trapped with no escape. I laid there staring, dehydrated until I can taste a feast behind me.
I was just an allusion. A dream. A wish.
Suddenly, a man I did not recognise, with pointy ragged shoes, messy hair and some old worn-down clothes came onto the deserted boat. He walked past the box.
I was shaking head to toe with fear. He approached the box and started to shake it.
The next thing I knew, I had passed out.
My mind sent me back to the place I used to live with my family. Wait, it is a memory. My mind fills with horror.
I remember my sibling, my flesh and blood putting me in the box and sending me onto the boat!
I feel heart broken. How could they have done this.
I feel stressed and worried. Coming back to reality and present day, I bang on the box desperate to get out. I tell the stranger to shop shaking the box and open it.
The stranger apologises, he was trying to figure out what was in the box. I needed help. I needed food. He didn’t have any but said he would help me.
Then he looked at me in a weird way… “Are you Charlie? Anna and Elsa’s brother?”
Lexi-Jo Thomas - Year 7
The End
As I strolled down the long, narrow, cobbled road thinking about what would lay in store in this week’s newspaper. I could hear mumbling and people were looking petrified after hearing about the news, I slowly opened the rusty, discoloured red door to find why people was looking terrified. Picking up the newspaper to the heading of WAR, I frantically ran home to find my mum with her head in her hands, with the radio cracking in the background ‘kids to war’ my heart sank, tears filled my eyes. War meant leaving my mum and the memories.
War had begun…
Charlie Fox - Year 8
YOU
You are your own perception
You have your own connection
You still have yet to thrive
Your future is your drive
But then there is the rude
‘No one likes you, ineptitude’
They’ll pull you into the abyss
Then make you reminisce
Why me?
They’ll plunge you undersea
As you splutter and choke
Your mind feels broke
But you must squash them
Don’t let them tear your hem
Be the bigger person
Or your feelings will worsen
You are your own perception
You have your own connection
You still have yet to thrive
Your future is your drive
So reach for the stars
Because who knows what you can achieve
Charlie Wall - Year 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.