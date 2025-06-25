Doncaster school students bid to win prestigious history award

A group of students from a Doncaster secondary school are bidding to win a prestigious history prize after a project delving into the city’s wartime past.

Pupils from Hungerhill School in Edenthorpe have entered their research into life during World War One in Doncaster for the Malcolm Doolin Memorial Award, which encourages students across Britain to explore the history of their local area.

Grace Potterton, Leo Dennis, Samuel Atkins and Harry-Jon Hampson, memebers of the school’s History Research Club, undertook museum visits and spend hours reading vintage documents to put together their booklet.

The completed work, entitled The Importance of Doncaster’s Hospitals During World War One, is the first time Hungerhill students have entered the award, organised by the Western Front Association and aimed at schools all over the UK.

Students from Hungerhill School took part in a history project exploring Doncaster during World War One.

The group of pupils said: “We were intrigued to learn about the past of our city during World War One and the important role that it played."

The group of Year 9 students gathered information about Doncaster and gave up their time to learn about the city’s history.

They added: “We were curious to know what life was like here during the time of war.

"As our research continued, we found ourselves circulating back to the hospitals and their importance.

"The project was an opportunity for us to work together as a team and build on our knowledge, confidence and communication skills.

"We enjoyed learning from each other and working with staff from Hungerhill and Doncaster Museum.”

The students presented their research in a special assembly in front of staff, parents and invited guests.