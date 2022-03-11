Doncaster school sends supplies to Ukraine after being 'overwhelmed' with donations

Students at the McAuley Catholic High School in Cantley began collecting shortly after the Russian invasion – and were deluged with piles of donations.

Associate headteacher James Tucker said: “As we have a strong link with the Polish community in Doncaster, we had been contacted directly for donations of clothing and toiletries for the mission to transport supplies for the plight of Ukrainians crossing the border into Poland.

"The local Polish community have done a great deal of work on this and organised transportation and sorting of donations.

McAuley has been overwhelmed with donations for Ukraine.

"We put the appeal out and it really struck a chord with our pupils and their families. We have been inundated with donations.

"We have had pupils offering up their breaks and lunch time to help sort and load the donations.