Doncaster school sends supplies to Ukraine after being 'overwhelmed' with donations
Pupils at a Doncaster secondary school have sent out aid supplies to war torn Ukraine after being swamped with donations.
Students at the McAuley Catholic High School in Cantley began collecting shortly after the Russian invasion – and were deluged with piles of donations.
Associate headteacher James Tucker said: “As we have a strong link with the Polish community in Doncaster, we had been contacted directly for donations of clothing and toiletries for the mission to transport supplies for the plight of Ukrainians crossing the border into Poland.
"The local Polish community have done a great deal of work on this and organised transportation and sorting of donations.
"We put the appeal out and it really struck a chord with our pupils and their families. We have been inundated with donations.
"We have had pupils offering up their breaks and lunch time to help sort and load the donations.
"They are just eager to help in whatever way possible. We are immensely proud!”