Doncaster school in appeal for Christmas tree to decorate hall for pupils
Bosses at a Doncaster school have launched an appeal for a Christmas tree – to decorate the building for pupils.
Bentley New Village Primary School made the plea on social media, telling people: “We have no Christmas tree for the hall. Does anyone have or know anyone who could donate a large Christmas tree or could help us with a donation to buy a tree please?”
Anyone who can help the school, which is based in Asquith Road can contact 01302 874385 or email [email protected]
