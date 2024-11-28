Doncaster school in appeal for Christmas tree to decorate hall for pupils

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Nov 2024, 06:10 BST

Bosses at a Doncaster school have launched an appeal for a Christmas tree – to decorate the building for pupils.

Bentley New Village Primary School made the plea on social media, telling people: “We have no Christmas tree for the hall. Does anyone have or know anyone who could donate a large Christmas tree or could help us with a donation to buy a tree please?”

Anyone who can help the school, which is based in Asquith Road can contact 01302 874385 or email [email protected]

