Doncaster School for the Deaf pupils take TV prize

Two pupils from Doncaster School for the Deaf have won £1,000 for the school, after taking part in the first ever TV game show to be broadcast in British Sign Language (BSL).

Kiera and Hadiqa travelled to Bristol to be on ‘Sign2Win’, which is filmed and broadcast by BSL Zone – part of the British Sign Language Broadcasting Trust.

The pair went head-to-head with two other pairs of students from around the country to win the prize.

Keira, said: “Taking part was scary but it was also a good experience because we saw what it is like behind the scenes and we met new people. It was exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time - it gave me an adrenaline rush!

“I feel great knowing that I have helped the school by winning - I didn't expect to win because the other two teams gave us a hard challenge!

Jane Goodman, headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf, said: “We’re so proud of our pupils Kiera and Hadiqa who took part in Sign2Win and won an amazing £1,000 for the school – it’s an incredible achievement.

“The prize money will go a long way in supporting what we do, going towards playground equipment and school trips for our pupils, such as this year’s pantomime experience. Thank you Kiera and Hadiqa for doing so well and making this happen!”

Kiera and Hadiqa feature in Series 3, Episode 5 of Sign2Win, which can be viewed at www.bslzone.co.uk/watch.

BSL Zone can also be found on Sky TV, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat. For further details, visit www.bslzone.co.uk/about/how-watch-bsl-zone-tv

For more information about Doncaster School for the Deaf, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, visit: www.deaf-trust.co.uk