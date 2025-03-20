A community project supported by St Leger Homes and City of Doncaster Council has won the Better Together ‘Community’ award from Travis Perkins Managed Services for its safe outdoor learning space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises projects that put the community first. The awards ceremony was held at Silverstone on the 13th of March and the project received £5,000 from the Travis Perkins Legacy Fund which could enable them to deliver even more impact.

Adventuring Angels is based in Denaby Main, a small community which historically served the Cadeby and Denaby Main Collery before its final closure in 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adventuring Angles is a safe outdoor learning space in one of the most disadvantaged communities in Doncaster. The site has been developed from an old derelict allotment space and turned in to a positive, safe, green space over the past two years with the support of Environmental Pride, Doncaster to provide a safe space for the residents of St Leger Homes and wider community.

Doncaster scheme Adventuring Angels wins ‘Better Together’ award.

It is used to encourage all community members to explore their local environment and to promote positive physical and mental health. It also supports people to develop their personal and transferable skills while outside.

Gavin Paget, Account Manager at Travis Perkins Managed Services says “This is exactly the type of work that Travis Perkins Managed Services wants to support. The positive impact that this has had on the community in Denaby Main is heartwarming. It's a testament to what can be achieved when everyone comes together to support a great cause.”

Chris Margrave, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes said: “We’re delighted that one of the projects supported by the Environmental Pride project has been recognised with this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Environmental Pride is something we’re incredibly proud of and we’re glad that our support, along with that of Doncaster Council and our wider partners, is making such a positive impact on our communities.”

Angela Wright from Adventuring Angels said: “It is a total honour to be chosen as the winner of the Travis Perkins Managed Services Better Together Community Award. Never in a million years did this feel possible and it's going to enable the site to develop further by being able to afford an outdoor kitchen structure, which will facilitate the inclusion of healthy outdoor cooking sessions to support sustainable living on a budget. Working together to change lives, most definitely Better Together.”

The ‘Community’ award was sponsored by Wonder Grip.