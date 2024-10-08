"Doncaster says no to winter fuel allowance cut": Protest held in city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
A protest and petition calling on the Labour government to reverse its controversial decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance for millions of pensioners has been held in Doncaster city centre.

Members of Doncaster Trades Council and the Unite union retired branch gathered at Clock Corner to collect names for their petition following the Government’s decision to remove the payment for many pensioners.

A spokesperson for the demo, which was initially rained off, said: “We had some very interesting conversations and amassed a large number of signatures for the petition to reinstate the pensioners winter fuel allowance.

"Members of Unite Retired branch are travelling to London to deliver it.

A demo against the winter fuel allowance cut was held in Doncaster city centre.

"The message was loud and clear – Doncaster says NO to the cut to pensioners winter fuel allowance.”

The decision by chancellor Rachel Reeves has met with widespread condemnation – and Doncaster’s four Labour MPs came under fire from voters for backing the cuts.

