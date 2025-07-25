Doncaster Samaritans could be at risk as charity set to close 100 branches

The Doncaster branch of The Samaritans could be at risk as the charity announced plans to close more than 100 branches.

In a presentation to staff, the suicide prevention charity's chief executive said "at least half" of its branches in the UK and Ireland will close.

In Doncaster, the organisation has had a long-established call centre based in Thorne Road on the edge of the city centre.

Dozens of branches have voiced concerns, some fearing the proposals will lead to an exodus of volunteers: "They're dismantling something that has worked for 70 years," one volunteer told the BBC.

The Samaritans said having more than 200 branches "is not sustainable and hinders us" from providing the best service.

Founded in 1953, the Samaritans focus on preventing suicides by connecting trained volunteers with people who are struggling.

The charity estimates it answers a call for help every ten seconds.

The proposals were revealed in a video message sent by the leadership of the charity to volunteers last week, the BBC has reported.

Chief executive Julie Bentley, said while there wasn't "a definitive view" on how many branches the charity needed: "It's likely that within the next seven to 10 years our branch network will have reduced by at least half.

"With less branches, we'll look to move to fewer but bigger regions," she added.

If the charity's board agrees to the plans at a meeting in September, the changes will begin in April in the UK and 2027 in Ireland. The list of branches which could close has not been decided.

The Samaritans, considered the fourth emergency service by its staff and volunteers, play a key role in suicide prevention, offering round the clock telephone support to people in distress.

Volunteers who answer the calls are based in offices around the country, many of which will now close.

Plans for "virtual volunteering" where people answer calls from home, have sparked fears volunteers could leave the charity due to the pressures of dealing with calls about suicide alone.

Female volunteers have also said they would be uncomfortable with remote working due to the number of abusive and sexual calls the charity receives.

In her message to staff, Ms Bentley said some offices were failing to retain enough volunteers and "don't support the effective delivery of our services to callers".

She also expressed concern that too much of the Samaritans' income is spent on "maintaining bricks and mortars, rather than being used to improve our services".

In a statement to BBC News, the Samaritans emphasised that their services would continue to be available every minute of every day, so people should always be able to contact them.

"Samaritans provides a life-saving service, day and night, 365 days a year but the changing needs of our callers and volunteers mean thinking differently about the way our services need to work," said Ms Bentley.

"We are engaging with our volunteers on proposed improvements that will mean we are able to answer more calls, have more volunteers on duty and be there for more people in their darkest moments.

"Samaritans volunteers are hugely dedicated to being there for our callers and they remain at the heart of our service, but it has become increasingly clear that having over 200 branches, varying in size from 10 to 300 volunteers, is not sustainable and hinders us providing the best possible service to people who need us," she added.