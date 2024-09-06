Doncaster sailing duo race to victory at prestigious national competition

By Emily Grimsey
Published 6th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

A sailing duo from Doncaster have raced to victory at a prestigious national contest.

The 2000 Class Nationals were held at teh Royal Torbay Yacht Club to mark their 25th anniversary festival of sailing earlier this month.

And Norton’s Esther Parkhurst, 25 and Oliver Groves, 27, were victorious through the five day event that tested both stamina and strength.

Oliver said: “I started sailing when I was eight. It was my grandad who got me into sailing. Esther, coming from a sailing family, was in a boat before she could walk.”

Esther Parkhurst, 25 and Oliver Groves, 27, were victorious through the five day event
Esther Parkhurst, 25 and Oliver Groves, 27, were victorious through the five day event

“We are both super competitive and love being out on the water so the sport is perfect for us.”

The course is 1.1 nautical miles or 2.03k, with everybody competing in two races each day.

The first couple of days saw moderate breeze which quickly picked up over the final two days of the competition however this didn't stop the pair from winning both races on day six

Added Oliver: It’s truly a tough sport encompassing fitness, planning, calculations and tactics.”

And training for the pair doesn't stop on the water – additional cycling and strength work helps them keep their fitness up to prepare for a full week of races.

The pair started sailing together in 2015 and since then have competed in many competitions from small events to regionals and nationals.

The sport, similar in scoring to golf, runs on a low scoring points basis where your point is where you finish (1st=1 point, 2nd= 2 points etc).

