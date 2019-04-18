The Flying Childers in Doncaster has reopened its doors after a six-figure refurbishment by Marston’s.

Forming part of a company purchase of a number of pubs across the UK, Marston’s has invested in a number of locals providing a modern update to the tired pubs.

The revamped bar

For the Flying Childers in Bessacarr, this has meant brand new décor and refresh of features within the pub and also a brand-new manager.

A previous assistant manager at the pub, new General Manager Samantha Chapman, has since worked her way to become a manager and has ran multiple pubs for the past fifteen years.

Her energy and passion for the updated pub will help drive forward the Flying Childers’ future.

Samantha Chapman said: “After taking a break from hospitality early last year, I realised how much I missed it. Coming back to Flying Childers as the now General Manager is a complete full circle and a great chance to come back to where I started and be a part of a new chapter here.”

After being uninvested for quite some time, the acquisition from Marston’s has enabled the Flying Childers to be reinstated within the local area and the refurbishment has welcomed a contemporary style with traditional features.

Customers can enjoy the traditional comforts of a local pub with lounge and snug areas, whilst welcoming the spring in a restyled beer garden.

Catering for 150 locals, the Flying Childers will offer a new and updated menu of pub classics and grills which will be served seven days a week.

Jo Rogers at Marston’s Inns and Taverns said: “We have taken care to restore the pub, maintaining local touches but updating its style and we hope everyone enjoys the result as much as we do.”