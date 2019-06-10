Motormouth Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson has been blasted by police after grumbling about a road being closed due to a fatal accident.

The star faced a backlash on Twitter after complaining about a road being closed in Hammersmith, London which had earlier been the scene of a fatal accident in which a pensioner died.

The former Top Gear and current Grand Tour presenter was frustrated by the closures on Friday, after collision involving several cars.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that three men had been arrested after one man, a 70-year-old pensioner, was killed at the scene.

Expressing his annoyance, Jeremy tweeted hours after the crash: ‘Dear The Police, I know it was a nasty crash in Hammersmith last night but how can it take this long to re-open the road?’

The borough of Kensington & Chelsea responded to Jeremy’s complaint, apologised for the inconvenience caused and explained the gravity of the incident due to the man’s death. They tweeted: ‘Hi Jeremy, we’re sorry this may have caused delay to your journey. Due to the serious nature of the collision, our collision investigation team have to carry out a full forensic investigation which can take time. ‘This is so we are able to provide accurate evidence at court.’

The Roads Police Unit (Traffic) for Surrey Police replied: ‘.@JeremyClarkson i believe you have had a number of invitations to join a Roads Policing Team for a shift. Please add our name to the list. When it comes to life changing or fatal collisions there is often a lot more to dealing with them than you think.’

Similarly, West Midlands Police said: ‘We would like to extend an invitation for you to come out on patrol with us for a shift – so you can see, first hand, what we have to deal with.’

One woman, who claimed to have witnessed part of the collision told the star: ‘I saw the fatal crash seconds after it happened and it was horrific. Bits of car and glass all down the A4. All evidence.’

He replied: ‘I’m sure it was terrible. But once the injured are sorted, the number one priority is opening the road. Blame is irrelevant.’