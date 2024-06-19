Doncaster running stalwart "astounded" as 400 turn up for social run

By Natalia Antoniw
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
A stalwart of the Doncaster running scene was left “astounded” – when more than 400 people turned up to take part in a social run.

The Doncaster Celebration of Running Event was hosted by Mark Hudson at Wheatley Hills Rugby Club – and saw dozens of runners of all ages, shapes and sizes come together for the run followed by a chip butty and pint afterwards.

Running clubs, running groups, parkrunners and individuals all came together to take part.

Mark, who has become a local hero for his dedication to get more people in Doncaster active, organised the event so each group had a qualified and experienced run leader which helped set unique

More than 400 people turned up for the event in Doncaster.
More than 400 people turned up for the event in Doncaster.

goals and paces that everyone was comfortable with.

His commitment to get Doncaster running and helping improve people’s physical and mental wellbeing is clear through his volunteering work – and the event is not the first he has organised.

As a national Parkrun Ambassador, he volunteers every Saturday morning, putting together running, jogging and walking events.

He has also helped with charities such as ‘This Girl Can’ which aims to help women keep fit in ways that make them comfortable.

Organiser Mark Hudson outside 10 Downing Street.
Organiser Mark Hudson outside 10 Downing Street.

His work has even led to him being invited to meet the Prime Minister on behalf of Parkrun, to celebrate the charity’s work in helping people stay fit.

He said: “I was astounded by the success of the evening, I did expect up to 200, but 410 people actually turned up.”

To find out more about Sandall Park Parkrun, click HERE

