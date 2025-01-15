Doncaster running ambassador nominated for prestigious Yorkshire honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster runner who has helped people across the city pull on their trainers and get in shape has been nominated for a prestigious Yorkshire honour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Hudson, director of the weekly Sandall Park Parkrun event, has been shortlisted for the Volunteer of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

A spokesperson for Sandall Park Parkrun said: “Our wonderful run director Mark has deservedly been nominated for Volunteer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark was one of the founding members of Sandall Park Parkrun and is now regional ambassador, looking after events across Yorkshire and beyond.

Mark Hudson has been nominated for a prestigious Yorkshire honour.

"Mark also organises and leads several Couch to 5k programmes throughout the year and is passionate about supporting people who want to be more active.

“Mark is a great friend of Sandall Park and we’re delighted he’s been nominated for this award.”

You can vote for him HERE

Voting closes on 7 March and the winners will be revealed exclusively at the Awards Gala Dinner on 6 June 2025.