Doncaster rugby coach who broke his neck to run half marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster rugby player and coach who fractured his neck is to take on a half marathon – after battling back to fitness following the horror injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Garrity thought little of it when he suffered a neck injury while playing in a game three years ago.

But after the match, he went to Doncaster Royal Infirmary – where doctors discovered fractured vertabrae – and which later led to an analysis of a rare bone condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explained 33-year-old Joel: "I attended A&E in Doncaster after suffering a neck injury.

Joel (centre) will take on the Great Birmingham Run with his brothers Mitchell (left) and Curtis (right)

"I underwent CT and MRI scans which identified a fractured C2 and lumbar vertebrae.

“I was transfered to the specialists at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham where a biopsy was carried out which confirmed a diagnosis of Fibrous Dysplasia - a benign bone condition in which abnormal fibrous tissue develops in place of normal bone.

He underwent complex spinal surgery to fuse his vertebrae and stabilise his neck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After years of consultations, X-rays and CT scans at the ROH, I thought its now time for me to give something back.”

And so this weekend will see Joel take on the AJ Bell Great Birmingham Half Marathon alongside his brothers Curtis and Mitchell and friends Graham, Paul, Lee, Tom, Phil, Sean and Connor in aid of the hospital.

He added: “I am raising funds for the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, a place where I have had the most amazing care over the last couple of years.

“The team at this hospital are amazing and deserve all the recognition they can get. Please donate even a small amount. Every penny counts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Garrity, who was captain of the Yorkshire Men's League team, can no longer play rugby or any contact sport, but has become the team's assistant coach.

His brother Mitchell Garrity, said: "Joel has dealt with his life changing injury amazingly well.

"He has taken every challenge, appointment and surgery in his stride, one step at a time. As a family we are so proud of how he's handled the whole situation.

"We have always been really close as brothers. We all really do have a mutual respect. Whether that's rugby, work or day to day life."

You can sponsor Joel HERE