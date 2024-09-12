Doncaster rugby club links up with mental health charity Mind for new season

A Doncaster rugby club has linked up with a leading mental health charity for the new season.

Doncaster Phoenix has partnered with the organisation with the aim of raising funds through a variety of initiatives.

A spokesperson said: “As we have so often done in the past the club will, for the coming season, be looking to support a local charity - in this case Mind Doncaster.”

Players, staff, volunteers and supporters will be encouraged to raise funds in various ways to support the Doncaster based mental health charity, who like to club devote their time to supporting the local community.

Club chairman Dave Thomas said "We have historically always supported local concerns and charities - and we felt that in the present climate Mind Doncaster was a perfect fit as our club charity for season 2024/25.”

He added " We will work closely with the staff from Mind over the next 12 months to raise both profile and much needed cash to support their work in the local area.”

Both Phoenix and Demons match playing shirts will feature the Mind Doncaster logo this coming season and to start the ball rolling the players from Doncaster Phoenix and Doncaster Demons have accepted an initial challenge to raise funds from raffles, draws and collections over the first few months of the season

Becky Leeman, Fundraiser and Community Connector from the charity recently visted Castle Park to meet players and staff and said: "Thank you so much Doncaster Phoenix and Demons for choosing us. We are excited to be working with you and all the money fundraised will allow us to keep the magic of support going.

“Doncaster Mind prides itself on helping the community of Doncaster with its mental health, which is why we can't wait to work with Doncaster Phoenix, a community rugby club!"

Becky was joined by her colleague Ania Jozwiak who gave a presentation to the players and staff at the club as to how the charity works locally, how they offer support and how they look to be supported themselves.

For more information on the charity visit - www.doncastermind.org.uk and www.pitchero.com/clubs/doncasterphoenix