Doncaster RSPCA plea to find home for dog waiting for more than a year

An appeal has been launched by the RSPCA in Doncaster to find a new home for a dog waiting for more than a year.

Pepper has seen all her puppies rehomed and they have also come back for neutering – but the mum herself is still hunting for her forever home.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “This precious girl is as sweet as she is smart.

"Pepper came to us in July 2023 with her young puppies and proved herself to be an incredibly proud and doting mum.

An appeal has gone out to find a new home for Pepper.

"She watched as each of her babies found their forever homes, one by one. Now, with her puppies gone, Pepper is left alone, still waiting for someone to choose her and give her the love she so desperately deserves.

“Pepper's journey hasn't been the smoothest. Despite the hardships she has faced, her resilient and affectionate nature shines through.

"She embodies the loving qualities that lurchers are known for, always ready to lean in for reassurance and affection. Pepper's unwavering love for people has remained strong, even as she waits for her own happy ending.

“While Pepper is incredibly loving and people-oriented, she can become quite anxious around loud noises.

"Because of this, she would thrive in a quieter, more predictable household, especially during her initial adoption period as she settles in.

"To help her feel secure, Pepper would benefit from multiple meetings to build a strong bond with her new family.

"The effort will be worth it, as you will gain the sweetest cuddle buddy you could ever ask for. She may steal your sofa, but she'll also undoubtedly steal your heart.

“Due to her initial anxieties, Pepper would do best in a home with older children (14+).

“She should be the only pet in the household and Pepper would love to have someone around most of the time to reassure her as she adjusts to her new environment.”

“It's heart breaking to see Pepper, who gave so much love and care to her puppies, still waiting for someone to show her the same love.

"Her puppies have all moved on to their new lives, but Pepper remains here, longing for a family of her own.

"She has faced several ailments that have disrupted her time spent up for adoption, increasing her stay with us. Despite these setbacks, Pepper has maintained her loving and affectionate nature, proving just how special she is.

“Pepper deserves nothing less than the best, and we know the perfect home is out there waiting for her. If you have the love, patience, and time to give, Pepper could be the perfect addition to your family.”

“If you’re interested in making Pepper a part of your family, please contact us to arrange a meeting. With your help, Pepper can find the love and security she’s been longing for. Let’s make sure Pepper gets the happy ending she deserves.”

For more details on Pepper, who is five years old, you can read her story in full on the RSPCA website HERE where you can also get in touch to arrange a visit.