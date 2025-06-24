Doncaster RSPCA branch to host dog socialising event for pets and their owners

A Doncaster branch of the RSPCA is to host a dog socialising event – so pets and their owners can get together.

The RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre in Great North Road near Bawtry will be staging the event on August 3.

A spokesperson said: “Following the success of our last dog socialising event, we are now hosting another.”

The event will be held from 3pm to 4:30pm and is open to everyone – especially past residents.

Even if you don't have a dog, you are still welcome to pop down to support the event.

The RSPCA spokesperson added: “We are hosting a variety of activities to keep everyone entertained and to keep cool, depending on the weather.

“We cannot wait to see all your friendly faces once again.”

The event will take place at the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre, Black Firs Farm, Great North Road, Doncaster.

Call 01302 719790 for further details.