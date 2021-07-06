Doncaster Rovers volunteer to England Euro 2020 TV star - the rise of BBC host Kelly Somers

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of boss Gareth Southgate and striker Harry Kane the 30-year-old host has proved popular during the Beeb’s coverage.

But it’s all a far cry from the early days of her career – on work experience at Doncaster Rovers!

Kelly, who hails from London, was a volunteer for Rovers in the early 2010s – and went on to work at a string of other clubs before landing her big TV break.

And she’s spent the last few weeks enjoying sit down chats with the likes of Jack Grealish and Jordan Pickford as well as post-match interviews with a string of other Three Lions aces.

Growing up in London, Kelly supported Watford.

Her mum and grandma were season ticket holders and she would often attend games.

It was in 1999, aged eight, she got her first taste of Wembley at the play-off final when her side beat Bolton.

“My mum said I was captivated from the moment I walked into the stadium," she told Fast And Fearless.

"From then on, I was hooked and went to any game I was allowed to. It was tough as my friends weren’t interested but it’s always been a big thing in my family, so for me it just felt normal."

After graduating from Loughborough University, Kelly got a place at Nottingham Trent to study broadcast journalism.

But before she would start the course she got a job offer she couldn't refuse – League One club Bournemouth hiring her as media assistant, impressed by her work with Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers.

As the club continued to progress Kelly worked her way up the chain and interviewing the players for the club's online video channel.

In recent years, Kelly has worked for Premier League Productions, BBC's Final Score, talkSPORT, West Ham United and the Women's Football League Show.

"Reporting is something I love – nothing beats the buzz of being at a match. To be there for work is incredible and nothing beats the exhilaration of being thrown to live, to describe a goal.