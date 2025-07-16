Doncaster Rovers' virtual museum to take to road for two exhibitions

A virtual online museum chronicling the history of Doncaster Rovers is to take to the road to give supporters a chance to glimpse club memorabilia and share their own memories.

The Doncaster Rovers Virtual Museum is the brainchild of supporter group In Rovers We Trust which is compiling a digital archive of photos, old programmes, newspaper clippings and other artefacts from the club’s birth in 1879 up to the present day.

Exhibitions will be held on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August at Mexborough Library from 10am to 4pm (closed 1pm to 1.30pm) and 10 until noon on the Saturday, followed by a similar event at Askern Library on September 5 from 10am to 1pm and September 6 from 10am until noon.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Come and visit if you can.

"If you want to help us please get in touch.

"You can even bring items of Rovers memorabilia or artworks and we can photograph them for online display.

"Unfortunately we’re not able to accept donations or loans at the moment due to lack of space and resources. But we’re compiling a list of potential donors for future use and we’re always gathering photographs of everything DRFC.”

Vistors will be able to view an exhibition of memorabilia, explore the pilot 'virtual' museum on Instagram and supporters will be able to share their Rovers memories and museum ideas.

The spokesperson added: “Show us your Rovers memorabilia, chat with our volunteers, join our mailing list, sign up to volunteer or create Rovers-related art for our gallery.”

You can visit the virtual museum HERE