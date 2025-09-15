Doncaster Rovers supporters' group axes volunteer after brawl with rival fan

A Doncaster Rovers’ supporters group has dismissed one of its volunteers after a video was circulated online showing them in a an altercation with a Wigan Athletic supporter following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat.

Supporter group Black Bank moved to take action after the clip was shared following the match.

A spokesperson said: “At the conclusion of Saturday’s game, a video circulated on social media showing a Rovers supporter, visibly intoxicated and involved in an altercation with a Wigan supporter.

“We regret to confirm that this individual is one of our volunteers.

"Their behaviour is completely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to everything we are working to achieve with the revival of the Black Bank – creating the best atmosphere in the lower leagues whilst also inspiring younger supporters and first-time fans to return and back our great club.

“In light of this incident, and considering previous conduct, we have taken immediate action to remove this individual’s involvement with the Black Bank. We will also cooperate fully with the club during any investigations.

“No further comment will be made.”

Wigan were convincing 3-0 winners in the game at the Brick Community Stadium.

Rovers goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala was unable to deal with an 11th-minute corner from Joseph Hungbo and Dara Costelloe bundled the ball home to open the scoring.

Three minutes later, with Doncaster again failing to clear their lines from a set-piece, Matt Smith was on hand to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Fraser Murray added Wigan's third goal in the 50th minute from the edge of the penalty area.

