Doncaster Rovers set to feature in Panini EFL sticker collection

Doncaster Rovers supporters will soon be able to find their favourite players in the Panini x EFL Sticker Collection for the 2025/26 season.

For the first time ever, the sticker album will feature all 72 EFL clubs, and it's being described as a groundbreaking multi-year partnership between the English Football League and Panini.

Doncaster supporters will be able to view Rovers’ new 'shinies' in three months, with November being the confirmed release date.

For the first time in almost 20 years – the collaboration promises to strike at the heart of football fan culture and create a unique and personal connection to all 72 EFL Clubs, including the launch of the first-ever EFL hobby trading cards, featuring player autographs and memorabilia for collectors to chase.

As the exclusive rights holder to making the unique sticker and trading card collections featuring some of the biggest names to have played in English football, Panini will also have a presence across all three EFL divisions and five Wembley finals.

"The EFL is part of the fabric of life for hundreds of millions of fans across the world. This new partnership with Panini provides the opportunity and new ways for the League and our Clubs to engage with supporters, in particular, younger fans," explained Chief Commercial Officer at the EFL, Ben Wright.

"Traditional football collectables have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, appealing to fans aged eight to 80.

"We look forward to working with Panini on this exciting new venture, where the League, following the inaugural season of Fantasy EFL, will continue to provide ways for new and existing audiences to engage with EFL football beyond just the 90 minutes on the pitch."

Head of Marketing for Sport at Panini, Katie Gritt, added: "We are delighted to be partnering with the EFL to bring the magic of collecting Panini to fans of all 72 EFL clubs.

"The EFL is integral to the football pyramid, and with every club set to feature in our collections, fans will soon be able to enjoy finding their favourite players from the clubs they love.

"We can’t wait for the first collection to launch later this year and look forward to celebrating the incredible talent throughout the EFL, in true Panini style."