Doncaster Rovers search for new new shirt and stadium sponsor after Eco-Power scale back commitments
In a message on the club website thanks were given to Eco-Power for their historic sponsorship to date, which will include the upcoming season.
The news comes after a successful four-year relationship where their sponsorship of Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster RLFC, Doncaster Rovers Belles and their home stadium has supported the exponential growth of the company, leading to the sale of their core waste management and environmental Fuels business to Biffa.
Club Doncaster head of partnerships Gaynor Waddington said: “We are delighted that we have been able to play a part in the growth of Eco-Power and thank them for their advanced notice of their decision to scale back their sponsorship investments. We now look forward to securing new sponsors while remaining part of Eco-Power’s reduced sponsorship commitments moving forward."
