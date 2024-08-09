Doncaster Rovers planning season opener tributes after deaths of three former players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers will pay tribute to three former players at tomorrow’s opening game of the season after their deaths.

Alan Little, Glenn Kirkwood and Brian Makepeace have all passed away in recent weeks and there will be tributes to the trio at tomorrow’s first game of the season against Accrington Stanley at the Eco Power Stadium, the club has announced.

The death of Little, who was part of the club’s 1980-81 promotion winning squad, was announced yesterday.

A club spokesperson said: “All at Rovers and Club Doncaster are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Alan Little at the age of 69.”

Club historian John Coyle penned a summary of his time with the club.

“Alan Little was an experienced player when he joined Rovers in December 1979. He had played for Aston Villa alongside his brother Brian, then had spells with Southend and Barnsley. With the latter, he helped them to promotion from Division Four in 1978/79.

“Rovers’ manager Billy Bremner was looking to create a blend of youth and experience with older heads like Alan Warboys, Dave Bentley and Hugh Dowd supporting a promising crop of youngsters, including Steve Lister, Billy Russell and Glynn and Ian Snodin.

“It took time for Alan to settle into a Rovers team that was struggling after a good start to the 1979/80 campaign, but by the end, he was more comfortable in a midfield role where he played alongside the brilliant young Ian Snodin.

“Alan’s ferocious tackling won the hearts of the Belle Vue patrons. Generally speaking, his tackles were hard but fair - he was only sent off three times in his professional career and once while with Rovers.

“The 1980/81 season was a big one for Rovers and for Alan.

"A September run of six successive league wins put them near the summit of Division Four, and with victories coming regularly, Rovers eventually secured promotion with a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on May 2, 1981.

"Sadly, Alan missed the game because he had suffered a serious leg injury in April. He collected his richly deserved Player of the Season award while walking with crutches.

“Alan did not return until October 1981, and he still was feeling the effects of the injury as he was often substituted. Towards the end of the season, he regained form and helped Rovers hang onto their Division Three place.

“His final season was 1982/83, and he began the season with a series of niggling injuries before a run of four appearances, which included the 7-5 win over Reading. Soon afterwards, he left Rovers for Fourth Division Torquay United with defender Clive Wigginton moving in the opposite direction.

“Alan Little’s Rovers career comprised 93 appearances and 13 goals, but he also left behind memories of a totally committed footballer who combined fierce tackling with a heavy dash of class in midfield. Of all the players who have worn the colours of Rovers, he remains one of my favourites. Rest in peace, Alan.”

The club spokesperson added: “We send our heartfelt condolences to all those close to Alan at this incredibly sad time.”

Glenn Kirkwood, who was 47 and played for the club during the non-league era in the late 90s, died last month while former captain Brian Makepeace died at the age of 92 in June.

Born in Chesterfield, forward Glenn arrived at Rovers from Eastwood Town in 1998 following relegation from the Football League and made his debut in the club’s first win in the Conference, against Kidderminster Harriers.

He made 46 appearances in the 1998/99 campaign, scoring ten goals. He featured in both legs of the final as Rovers beat Farnborough Town to lift the Endsleigh Brokers Challenge Trophy.

He made 27 appearances the following season, scoring eight goals including a remarkable four-goal haul in victory over Crook Town in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

After departing Belle Vue, he switched to Ilkeston Town and went on to feature for Burton Albion, Hinckley Town and Worksop Town before moving into coaching.

Mr Kirkwood had undergone a kidney transplant in 2021 and in an emotional post in February of that year, he wrote on X: “After 14 months on dialysis and 4 years on the waiting list I finally got a kidney transplant last night. Massive thanks to the donor, whoever they may be, my kids can have their dad back!!!! Also to the transplant team at the Sheffield kidney insititute. Amazing people.”

Rossington-born Mr Makepeace, ranks fifth on Rovers' all-time appearance list, having played 378 times for the club between 1950 and 1961.

He also created a slice of history when a testimonial match was staged for him at Belle Vue in December 2006 - the last-ever game to be played at the club’s former home.