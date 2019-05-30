Doncaster Rovers mascot replicated in cake for Eve Murton Dreams Trust charity

Oak Furnitureland, the UK’s largest retailer of solid hardwood furniture, donated a spectacular cake replica of Donny, Doncaster Rovers FC’s mascot, to local charity Eve Merton Dreams Trust at the official opening of its first store in Doncaster.

The store was officially opened on May 25 by the Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Linda Curran who joined the new store team in presenting the cake to the charity.

The mascot cake withBeccy Weston - Cake Artist - Cabbage Patch Bakery; Beverley Derbyshire - Oak Furnitureland Doncaster store manager; Elle Uyal - Eve Merton Dreams Trust Volunteer

Oak Furnitureland commissioned the amazing confectionery creation to show support for the work the Eve Merton Dreams Trust does in the community and to donate to the Doncaster Rovers vs Leeds United Legends charity fundraising football match.

Located at the Danum Retail Park the new 15,041 sq ft showroom features over 20 ranges including the new Hove, Oslo and Brindle ranges, the painted ranges, Shay, and St Ives, as well as the natural oak ranges Romsey and Wiltshire. The showroom also features a large range of sofas and armchairs all with 100 per cent hardwood frames and strong high-grade steel serpentine spring bases for support and durability.

Beverley Derbyshire, Oak Furnitureland’s Doncaster Store manager said: “We are delighted that the Mayor of Doncaster officially opened our new showroom and joined us in presenting the cake to the Eve Merton Dreams Trust charity. This is our first showroom in Doncaster and we are looking forward to serving the community for many years to come.”

Clynton Johnson – Operations and founding Director of Eve Merton Dreams Trust said: “The Donny Dog cake donation is a wonderful gesture to support our annual fundraising football event. I am delighted that the Oak Furnitureland Doncaster store has decided to support us in this way. The Eve Merton Dream Trust was set up to help cancer sufferers in Doncaster fulfil a dream or grant a wish to help relieve the stresses of their situation. The Doncaster Rovers vs Leeds United Legends game is one of our biggest fundraising event of the year.”

The Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Linda Curran said: “This new Oak Furnitureland store is a welcome investment in terms of job creation and is a nice addition to the choice of shops for residents. I was delighted to officially open the showroom and present the cake to the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, and I wish them every success for the future.”

To make a donation to the charity visit the Eve Merton Dreams Trust website: https://evestrust.co.uk/make-a-donation/ or call 07974 689649.

The amazing cake sculpture was created by Yorkshire based Cake Artist Beccy Weston from Cabbage Patch Bakery. Beccy is famous for her healthy cakes which are intricate in design and made from natural vegetables and ingredients.