More than 4,200 people saw a Doncaster Rovers legends team triumph 8-6 over a Liverpool legends side featuring famous names including Stan Collymore and Jermaine Pennant.

Organisers hoped Saturday afternoon’s event would raise £75,000 for The Eve Merton Dreams Trust, having generated £58,000 before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Balby, The Eve Merton Dreams Trust uses donations to help fulfil a dream or wish of a cancer patient and their loved ones.

John Drury, one of Doncaster's guest players, pays tribute to his son after scoring against Liverpool.

Organiser Martin Lawrence, who co-founded the charity in 2011 following the death of his mother Eve to ovarian cancer, said: "It's hard to put the impact of cancer into words, you never know until you experience it.

"It's life-changing for everyone involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin said the charity's work helps 150 cancer patients from the Doncaster area each year, as well as their families.

He added: "Today is incredible to us as a charity, not only is it a great day for people watching but it's 4,000 more people we can raise awareness to.

"If one in two people will be affected by cancer that's a large amount we can do in the future."

One in two people will develop cancer in their lifetime, according to the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eve Merton Dreams Trust has raised more than £1 million to help improve the lives of cancer patients and their families since founding.

The organisation’s website states: "Fulfilling a dream provides a positive focus, empowering both patient and their families with new enthusiasm and strength to deal with ongoing daily impact of cancer, whether that be mentally, ongoing treatment or the obvious financial restraints.”

The annual football fundraiser has been hosted at Doncaster’s stadium for 10 years with amateur players also able to play with the ex-professionals in exchange for fundraising.

The Rovers side included six members of the side who beat Leeds United 1-0 in the 2008 League One play-off final 15 years ago this week: James O'Connor, Jason Price, James Coppinger, Gareth Roberts, Paul Green and Brian Stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other former players involved included Chris Brown, Colin Douglas, Tommy Spurr and Andy Butler.