Doncaster Rovers is taking on staff - here's how you can land a job at the club

The town’s football club is taking on staff in a number of roles – and applications are now being sought.

A spokesman said: “Have you ever dreamt of working for your club?

"Do you feel you have the skills and knowledge to benefit your team?

Fancy working at Doncaster Rovers?

"Doncaster Rovers currently have a number of employment opportunities across the club, and we would like to invite people to apply to become a member of the team as we continue to build stronger together.”

Currently the club are looking to recruit in the following areas:

Customer services

Match day stewards

Security

Box office assistants

A spokesman added: “We are also looking for experienced tradespeople to support our stadium maintenance team.

Work placements (for relevant course and vocational experience) are also available in some areas of the club in addition to further education opportunities through the Sports College based at the Eco-Power Stadium.

If you are interested in applying for any of the above roles please email your curriculum vitae and a covering letter to [email protected] or if you would like to find out more about the opportunities available you can attend an employment workshop at the Eco-Power Stadium on April 4, 2022 at 5pm.