Doncaster Rovers icon Ian Snodin's hilarious free food prank on restaurant boss Deniz Moullali

As tributes continue to be paid to legendary Doncaster restaurant boss Deniz Moullali following his death, an hilarious tale of how Doncaster Rovers legend Ian Snodin wangled free food and drinks out of him for weeks has emerged.

The former Le Bistro owner and Relish co-owner died earlier this week, with tributes pouring in.

One of Deniz’s friends was former Rovers player and later boss Ian Snodin, who revealed in his 2010 book, Snod This For A Laugh, how he came up with a ruse which saw him blag free steaks and booze from Le Bistro for months.

Here, in Ian’s own words, and extracted from the book, is how it happened – and how he got away with it before finally being caught...

“My dad used to have a roast dinner every day he came home from the pit, which would consist of Yorkshire puddings, potatoes, veg and the meat. My brother Glynn and I would probably eat a roast three times a week, definitely on a Sunday without fail.

"We never went to restaurants - we couldn't afford it, simple as that.

“In the early stages of my career I was looking through the Doncaster Evening Post and saw a full-page advert, which said: 'Local restaurateur Deniz Moullali offers any goalscorers for the Rovers a free meal.”

“All the talk in the dressing room was about this offer. I happened to score in the next game and the lads said: "Why don't you go to Le Bistro and get the free meal?"

"I'd never really been anywhere so posh so this sounded exciting.

“Accompanied by one of my pals, I introduced myself to Deniz who didn't have a clue who I was.

"I told him I'd scored and straight away he said: "Come in, son. Here's the menu." I looked through it and didn't have a clue what half the meals were.

"Eventually I chose a prawn cocktail to start and, for the main, the most expensive item on the menu, which was a fillet steak.

One of the waiters asked: "How do you want it cooked?" didn't know what he meant so he explained: "You can either have it bloody, a bit pink in the middle or really well done like a piece of coal." I said: "Oh, yeah, I'll have it like that - really well done like a piece of coal. I don't want to see any blood."

“I ate the prawn cocktail and my mate had a bowl of soup.

"The steaks came out and mine was just like I requested - a block of coal.

"I loved it and from that day on I've virtually always had well-done steak. It's only recently that I've felt brave enough to attempt medium to well-done.

“After we got the bill I asked Deniz if we could halve it because I didn't want my mate to pay for his.

"He generously said: "Go on, you can both have it for free."

“The following Saturday Doncaster were beaten.

"Dave Harle and I were talking about going for a couple of drinks and I said: "Fancy something to eat? We could go to that restaurant, Le Bistro."

He went: "But none of us have scored," and I told him: "I went in there last week and the owner didn't have a clue I was a footballer."

"We decided to try it on.

“When we walked in, Dennis greeted us: "Hi lads, can I help you?" He didn't recognise me.

"I introduced myself again and he remembered. "Oh, of course. How are you, son? Have you played today?"

"Yeah, we won 2-0."

"Did you score?"

"Yeah, and Dave got the other one."

“Deniz called the waiter over and told him to get us a table. We both ordered fillet steaks. This carried on for four weeks.

"I took different lads and I made out I'd scored each time.

“In the fifth week Willie Boyd, a goalkeeper, came with me. We had been beaten at Brentford but were starving on the way back so decided to try it on again, although we weren't convinced we'd get away with it.

“It must have been getting on for 10pm by the time we went in because it was a long journey.

"Willie pretended to be a midfielder and they sat us down. There were more fillet steaks ordered and Deniz even bought us a drink each.

"Have a drink on me, lads. Great result."

"Thanks ever so much, Deniz."

“Apparently, the next morning Deniz came downstairs in his dressing gown and slippers in his big house in a nice part of Doncaster.

"His wife was reading the paper and she asked how the night had gone. He told her I'd been in with "some fella called Willie Boyd who plays in midfield - they won 3-0".

“She went: "I'm looking at the scores here and it says 'Brentford 1 Doncaster 0."

"What?"

"And Boyd is down as a goalkeeper. They've done you."

“She called a neighbour who was a big Rovers fan who confirmed that I hadn't been scoring loads of goals in the previous few weeks.

“We left it for a couple of weeks but the next time we went in, as soon as we got through the door, he was waiting for us. "F***ing no chance!"

"What?"

"You owe me f***ing big time. You've only scored once in over a month."

“We burst out laughing, he shook our hands and from that day I've been his pal - we regularly play golf together. He's got two nice restaurants in Donny that I'm always visiting.”

Taken from Snod This For A Laugh by Ian Snodin, which is available to buy HERE