Doncaster Rovers fans urged to join stadium march ahead of Bradford City match

Fans of Doncaster Rovers are being invited to join a colourful and noisy supporters’ march from the city centre to the Eco Power Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s crunch promotion clash with Bradford City.

Hundreds of fans are being asked to join the Red and White March which will stop off at a number of pubs before heading to the stadium for the all-Yorkshire League Two fixture which kicks off at 12.30pm.

A win for Rovers will be enough for Grant McCann’s side to secure promotion to League One.

A spokesperson for the organisers of the march said: “Join us at the Yorkshire Grey from 10am as we set off on one of our legendary marches to the ground before kick off for our last home match of the season against Bradford City.

“We will start at Yorkshire Grey (10am), before moving to the Staff of Life (approx 10:35), heading over to Hyde Park Working Men’s Club (approx 11:15) and down to the ground (approx 11:45).

"We will also have the drum with us to help drum up the chants and atmosphere (no pun intended).

“Bring your noise, flags, your red and white and help us help the lads over the line into League One next season.”

A bumper crowd is expected at the Eco Power Stadium for tomorrow’s lunch-time kick-off, with tickets for huge swathes of the ground sold out.

Rovers moved to the top of the League Two table on Easter Monday after a 3-0 defeat of Colchester United and now have just two games of the season left.