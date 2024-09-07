Doncaster Rovers fans in minute's applause after shock death of supporter

Doncaster Rovers staged a minute’s applause following the shock death of a keen supporter.

Tributes have been pouring in for Stephen Steward, described as a “team member and valued darts player” at the Olde Castle pub in Doncaster city centre, who died in the early hours of last Tuesday.

He was also a Doncaster Rovers and Manchester United supporter and in the 32nd minute of today’s game at the Eco Power Stadium against Gillingham, supporters got to their feet to applaud Mr Steward.

Sharing details of his death on Facebook last week, an Olde Castle spokesperson said: “Today we bring you very sad news.

“It is with huge sadness that Stephen Steward, one of our Olde Castle team members and valued darts player passed away in early hours of this morning at home.

"We pass on our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Ashlie and her family at this sad time.

"As Ashlie already knows, the whole team at the Castle, including our regulars are here to support whenever or wherever we can at this difficult time. RIP Stephen.”

A friend posted: “Can’t believe what I’ve just heard. Rest in paradise my mate Stephen Steward thinking of you all. Heaven really has gained another beautiful angel see you on the other side brother.”

Another friend added: “I’m in shock and deeply saddened to hear the news.

"Your personality and humour was never ending, no matter how you was feeling deep down all you cared about was putting other people first.”

The couple tied the knot in May this year, celebrating at the Olde Castle.

A £2,000 funeral fund has also been launched HERE