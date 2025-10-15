Doncaster Rovers fan left blind in six weeks treated to club visit

A Doncaster Rovers fan who has been left blind after losing his sight in six weeks after being diagnosed with a devastating illness has been treated to a visit to meet his heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifelong supporter Joe Edwards was diagnosed with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, a rare genetic condition that leads to permanent vision loss, and currently has no known cure.

Within weeks of the diagnosis in June, Joe has been left blind – with thousands of pours pouring in to help him at a crowdfunding appeal, which you can donate to HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster-based Mental Health FC helped arrange a meeting for Joe with players from Grant McCann’s side at the club’s Cantley Park training ground.

Joe Edwards, who has been left blind after losing his sight to a rare condition, met up with his Doncaster Rovers heroes.

His partner Olivia said: “In just three short weeks, our world was turned upside down.

"Joe began losing his sight and we’ve spent this time going through multiple hospital appointments trying to understand why.

Ryan Oldfield of Mental Health FC said: “I came across Joe and his story on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I read about him and his heartbreaking condition - I knew after learning more that I wanted to try and organise surprise for him as he has a love for football and especially Doncaster Rovers.

“I wanted to sort something for Joe regardless, but what made it just that little more special is that I recognised him and his name from MHFC sessions which he’s attended in the past, so he knew about MHFC, what it’s about and even taken part.

Joe, along with his dad Peter, met up with and chatted with players.

Olivia said: “He is now blind with no central vision and only slight peripheral vision remaining, which we have been told could also go in the future.

Joe's first Rovers game was in 1992 with his dad Peter.

It was Colin Douglas's testimonial game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dad had paid for him to sit down at Belle Vue, and from then on they stood at every other match, getting his first season ticket in 1994 - and has had one ever since.

Added Olivia: “His love for football gives him a sense of belonging to the club, alongside all the passionate fans, experiencing the highs and lows together and he's proud to have followed in his dad's footsteps supporting the Rovers, as Joe's son has with him.

"It gives him something to look forward to on a Saturday, and long may it continue

“Since losing his sight, it has been extremely difficult, Joe went from celebrating the Rovers’ promotion in town, to the next home game not being able to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are taking it one day at a time as new challenges surface, but he has a lot of support around him and he has created a YouTube channel which has provided him with an outlet, kind of like therapy for him to speak unfiltered about how he's feeling, and if he helps anyone out there going through a similar experience then that would be great.

“The MHFC experience was fantastic.

"It was the first time he had been to the training ground in 15 years, Billy Sharp was there back then too.

"All the players were really welcoming, and Grant, the manager, had a good chat with Joe and invited us to watch some training.

"Joe's dad also joined us, and it was special for them both to share that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The future is uncertain, and Joe's eyes are still deteriorating week on week, he remains positive, hopes that he inspires others through his channel and is thankful for all of the support and kindness shown throughout this life-changing situation.”

You can follow Joe’s progress at his YouTube channel HERE

Added Ryan: “MHFC experiences and surpries are something we hope to do more of in the future, it could be tickets to a game, hospitality, meet and greet, signed merch, stadium tour, or anything else we could sort for the MHFC community members or anyone else we hear about.

“The more we can do for people, the better and give as many different people as many different opportunities and experiences as possible to give them a mental boost

“Maybe something they’ve never been able to attend before, but we can give them that opportunity.”

If anyone or companies would like to support, donate to or sponsor MHFC please get in touch at [email protected]. More details about MHFC HERE