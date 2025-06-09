Doncaster Rovers fan forced to dress in Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield United and Wednesday kit for stag do

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST

A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan was made to suffer by his pals on his stag do – who dressed him in the colours of all his team’s South Yorkshire rivals.

Jordan Wilkinson was pictured outside Doncaster railway sporting a red and white Rotherham United shirt, the blue shorts of Sheffield Wednesday, the black, red and yellow socks of Steel City rivals Sheffield United – topped off with a Barnsley baseball cap.

The 29-year-old from Conisbrough was heading to Newcastle for his stag do with his pals – and Jordan, who is a page admin on a Doncaster Rovers’ group, had to endure the pain of dressing up in the colours of all four of the club’s rivals rather than just sporting the shirt of a rival team – a popular stag do prank.

The colourful get get up was also widely shared across a number of football pages on social media.

Doncaster Rovers fan Jordan Wilkinson sported a Rotherham United shirt, Sheffield Wednesday shorts, Sheffield United socks and a Barnsley baseball cap for his stag do.

He was later allowed to change into a brand new outfit – but fared little better, sporting lingerie, stockings and suspenders and a curly black wig in the style of the Rocky Horror Show.

Jordan was joined for his big night out by 14 of his pals who also poked fun at his tendency to swap jobs – getting “From 300 jobs to one wife – god help her” printed on the back of the Rotherham United shirt.

He will be tying the knot with his bride Charlotte Duncan at the Best Western Hotel in Retford later this year.

