Doncaster Rovers 'deeply saddened' after death of legendary goalscorer Laurie Sheffield

Laurie Sheffield was inducted into the Doncaster Rovers Hall of Fame.

The prolific striker is regarded as one of the club’s all-time greatest players and had recently been inducted into the Rovers’ Hall of Fame, celebrating the club’s best players.

His goals helped Rovers to the Division Four Championship in the 1965-66 season.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone at Doncaster Rovers and the wider Club Doncaster family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, and Hall of Famer Laurie Sheffield at the age of 82.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Laurie played 85 times across two spells for Rovers between 1965 and 1970. He registered 49 goals for the club - one of the most prolific strikers to ever wear the shirt.”

Born in Swansea, he had spells with Bristol Rovers and Barry Town before launching his league career with Newport County. After three successful seasons in Newport, Rovers manager Bill Leivers signed him.

He scored twice on his debut against Lincoln City and went on to form a devastating partnership with fellow Rovers legend Alick Jeffrey.

That season ended with Laurie clocking up 28 goals while Alick scored 22. Their combined 50 goals helped Rovers secure the Fourth Division title - their first promotion in 16 years.

After contributing seven goals in the first 15 League games in Division Three, Laurie was controversially sold to Norwich City in November 1966 for £12,000.

He marked his Norwich debut with a hat-trick against Derby County and subsequently moved on to Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Luton Town, where he continued to be a prolific scorer.

In October 1969 he returned to Rovers, scoring on his return appearance, a 3-1 win at Walsall.

The statement added: “Laurie made his home in Doncaster and had been a regular visitor to Belle Vue and the Keepmoat Stadium. His goal record marks him out as one of Rovers greatest ever goal scorers.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Laurie’s friends and family at this sad time.”

In recent years, he had returned to the club, playing walking football as part of the club’s Retro Rovers team.

Team manager Jan Milner said: "Laurie was a real gentleman.

"He never really got over losing his wife Jean two years ago.

"He came to the Keepmoat every Tuesday where he would have a little kickabout with us or sometimes he would referee.

"Always a gentleman he was a man of the people.

"He started playing for us in 2015. I used to see him at the Rovers and kept asking him to come down.

"He initially said he was busy playing golf however I kept asking and he came down.