Doncaster Rovers announce "new left winger" as newly-elected MP signs up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Doncaster Central Labour MP visited the club’s Eco Power Stadium and joked on social media: “After a summer of transfer speculation since 4th July, I can confirm the rumours are true - I've signed for Doncaster Rovers Football Club as Grant McCann's new left winger!
“Well not quite. But I did spend the day at the Eco-Power stadium with John Davis, Chief Executive of Club Doncaster Foundation to learn more about the wider community work the foundation do.
"I also met members of Keep in Mind - the foundation's dementia support group to partake in their chair-based activities.
On a busy day at the stadium, Ms Jameson also met with Carl Hall, Chief Executive of Doncaster Rugby League.
She said: “I'm looking forward to cheering for both teams and Doncaster Belles FC at matches in the near future.”
A spokesperson for Club Doncaster Foundation said: “It was a delight to welcome Sally Jameson along to the Foundation for a tour of our facilities and a look at our Age UK Dementia Hub with some chair based exercises taking place.
“Our CEO John Davis also presented Sally with her own Doncaster Rovers Football Club shirt.”
Ms Jameson was elected to the Doncaster Central seat with a nearly 10,000 majority at this summer’s General Election, replacing Baroness Winterton of Doncaster who stepped down from the role after 27 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.