Doncaster rocker Yungblud's Emmerdale appearance goes viral ten years on

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has gone viral – after one of his earliest starring roles in a TV soap was unearthed.

Before rising to global fame as one of the world’s hottest young rock stars, the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, appeared in ITV’s Emmerdale.

The 28-year-old played the guest role of 'Matt' in 2015.

He was brought into the show as a potential love interest for Belle Dingle, even sharing a scenes with the late Steve Halliwell who portrayed Zak Dingle.

However, his stint was short-lived and he only appeared on-screen in a brief number of episodes.

Stunned fans flooded social media with comments when they watched the unearthed clip of him on their feeds.

One reacted: 'How did I not notice him!!'

Another replied: 'Right petition for Dom to get back to the village.'

'@Yungblud how didn't I notice you in emmerdale,' said a third amused fan.

While a fourth posted: 'This is so cute.'

You can watch the clip HERE