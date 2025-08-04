Doncaster rocker Yungblud to open own shop and fan club in London

Doncaster rock sensation Yungblud is to open his very own shop and fan club in central London.

The store – entitled beautifully romanticised accidentally traumatized – will open later this week.

The singer – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – said: “I’m so excited to announce the opening of my first ever store and fan club.

"Welcome to “beautifully romanticised accidentally traumatized”.

Sitauted at number 20 Denmark Street in the heart of central London, it will open on August 7.

The singer, who recently clocked up his third consecutive number one album with Idols, said: “You’re all invited. It’s the biggest all day party I’ve ever thrown.

“This building is a literal physical space where you can place your hands upon its bricks and belong.

"Here we have built a place to be yourself and find people with similar ideas to you.

"Whether it be to buy the clothes we make, come for a coffee, buy a beer, watch music, do an art class or just come and play pool you’re welcome, all we demand from you is that you spread the love.

“This street, Denmark Street, has paved the way for the best of British music since the 1950s.

"I grew up on the street. It has always been my dream to have a building here.

"YOU made that dream come true and I’m eternally in your debt. I’m running this place with my best friends so so please come and support to keep this heart beating.

“Come down and celebrate.”