Doncaster rocker Yungblud reveals he grew up thinking Rod Stewart was his grandad
The singer songwriter opened up on the hilarious white lie his beloved grandma told him until he discovered the truth thanks to a mortifying experience in Asda.
Appearing on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, the Doncaster musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said his nan would put on Rod’s iconic 1978 classic Da Ya Think I’m Sexy before informing her young grandson ‘this is your grandad’.
He said: “She’d put on, ‘Da You Think I'm Sexy’, she’d say, ‘This is your grandad’. I fully believed it because I was a child.
“In Asda, I was about 10 years old in the bargain section was a Rod Stewart CD… I’m like, ‘Nan, when am I gonna meet Grandad?’
“Everyone at the checkout was cracking up. That was the day I found out Rod Stewart wasn’t my grandfather.”
Yungblud previously spoke out about the fib he’d been told by his nan during an appearance on the Lorraine show last year.
He told host Christine Lampard: “ There was a photograph of him on the mantelpiece and my mum never had a dad, so she always used to tell me ‘Oh, that’s your grandad’! I used to love it, I used to love the leopard print’.”
Yungblud told host Ross that he did eventually meet the rock icon.
He went on: “He sent me a DM on Insta. Then sent me a bottle of his whisky which was pretty good actually. He’s a legend, man.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.