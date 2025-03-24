Doncaster rocker Yungblud reveals he grew up thinking Rod Stewart was his grandad

Doncaster rocker Yungblud has revealed how he grew up thinking his grandad was Rod Stewart – after his nan tricked him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer songwriter opened up on the hilarious white lie his beloved grandma told him until he discovered the truth thanks to a mortifying experience in Asda.

Appearing on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, the Doncaster musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said his nan would put on Rod’s iconic 1978 classic Da Ya Think I’m Sexy before informing her young grandson ‘this is your grandad’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “She’d put on, ‘Da You Think I'm Sexy’, she’d say, ‘This is your grandad’. I fully believed it because I was a child.

Yungblud has revealed he grew up thinking Rod Stewart was his grandad.

“In Asda, I was about 10 years old in the bargain section was a Rod Stewart CD… I’m like, ‘Nan, when am I gonna meet Grandad?’

“Everyone at the checkout was cracking up. That was the day I found out Rod Stewart wasn’t my grandfather.”

Yungblud previously spoke out about the fib he’d been told by his nan during an appearance on the Lorraine show last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told host Christine Lampard: “ There was a photograph of him on the mantelpiece and my mum never had a dad, so she always used to tell me ‘Oh, that’s your grandad’! I used to love it, I used to love the leopard print’.”

Yungblud told host Ross that he did eventually meet the rock icon.

He went on: “He sent me a DM on Insta. Then sent me a bottle of his whisky which was pretty good actually. He’s a legend, man.”