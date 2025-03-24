Doncaster rocker Yungblud reveals he grew up thinking Rod Stewart was his grandad

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Doncaster rocker Yungblud has revealed how he grew up thinking his grandad was Rod Stewart – after his nan tricked him.

The singer songwriter opened up on the hilarious white lie his beloved grandma told him until he discovered the truth thanks to a mortifying experience in Asda.

Appearing on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, the Doncaster musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said his nan would put on Rod’s iconic 1978 classic Da Ya Think I’m Sexy before informing her young grandson ‘this is your grandad’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “She’d put on, ‘Da You Think I'm Sexy’, she’d say, ‘This is your grandad’. I fully believed it because I was a child.

Yungblud has revealed he grew up thinking Rod Stewart was his grandad.Yungblud has revealed he grew up thinking Rod Stewart was his grandad.
Yungblud has revealed he grew up thinking Rod Stewart was his grandad.

“In Asda, I was about 10 years old in the bargain section was a Rod Stewart CD… I’m like, ‘Nan, when am I gonna meet Grandad?’

“Everyone at the checkout was cracking up. That was the day I found out Rod Stewart wasn’t my grandfather.”

Yungblud previously spoke out about the fib he’d been told by his nan during an appearance on the Lorraine show last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told host Christine Lampard: “ There was a photograph of him on the mantelpiece and my mum never had a dad, so she always used to tell me ‘Oh, that’s your grandad’! I used to love it, I used to love the leopard print’.”

Yungblud told host Ross that he did eventually meet the rock icon.

He went on: “He sent me a DM on Insta. Then sent me a bottle of his whisky which was pretty good actually. He’s a legend, man.”

Related topics:YungbludDoncasterASDAITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice