Doncaster rocker Yungblud launches his very own guitar at glitzy Hollywood bash

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has taken his music career to another level – by launching his very own guitar at a glitzy Hollywood bash.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, will unveil the new instrument before fans and music industry executives at an event in Sunset Boulevard later today.

Gibson, the iconic, American-made instrument brand will be opening the doors of its Los Angeles showroom to celebrate the release of the star’s signature Epiphone Yungblud SG Junior guitar.

A longtime SG Junior fan, Yungblud and Epiphone have collaborated on his first-ever signature guitar, which has been released worldwide at authorised Epiphone dealers, and worldwide on www.epiphone.com, retailing at £549.

A spokesperson said: “A force of nature, the singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has undeniably become the voice of Gen Z, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today."

The 26-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation gentrification, assault, troubled upbringings, and political corruption.

He has built and nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe – a close-knit family that’s grown into the millions.

Yungblud first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age ten in Doncaster. His dad Justin Harrison and late grandad Rick ran iconic city centre guitar store Music Ground, which supplied instruments to the likes of Johnny Marr, Noel Gallagher and Bryan Adams.

Born and brought up surrounded by music and instruments, the singer has gone from his roots in Norton to playing stadiums and arenas around the world in front of huge crowds.

Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut 21st Century Liability, the singer has gone from strength to strength, racking up 3.5 million Instagram followers, 4.5 million TikTok followers, and over 3 billion total Spotify streams.

With a string of festival appearances and huge-selling albums under his belt, he is preparing to stage his very own festival, Bludfest, which will take place at Milton Keynes Bowl on August 11.

For more information on BLUDFEST, visit https://www.bludfest.com.