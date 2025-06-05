Doncaster rocker Yungblud gives free tickets to NHS for Bludfest

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2025, 07:50 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 07:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has donated free tickets to the NHS for his upcoming Bludfest festival.

The internationally acclaimed musician and performer has handed over a large allocation for his very own festival which will take place at Milton Keynes Bowl on June 21.

Born in Doncaster and now one of the UK’s most recognisable alternative artists, Yungblud has built a global following by breaking down barriers in music, identity, and access.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offer is live now and available exclusively through Sheffield-based social enterprise Tickets for Good until midnight on Thursday, 5 June.

Doncaster rocker Yungblud has donated free tickets to the NHS for Bludfest.Doncaster rocker Yungblud has donated free tickets to the NHS for Bludfest.
Doncaster rocker Yungblud has donated free tickets to the NHS for Bludfest.

NHS staff can sign up at ticketsforgood.org/member-signup to claim their free ticket and join the crowds in Milton Keynes.

Yungblud’s latest single Zombie, released just days ago, is already being called one of the most moving songs of his career.

Backed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra and starring Florence Pugh as the lead in its music video, the track captures the exhaustion, love and unseen labour carried by those who work in care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Described by Yungblud as a “love letter to nurses,” the video shows Pugh’s character navigating the daily intensity of NHS life from small moments of quiet resilience to emotional collapse in the face of unrelenting pressure.

In his own words: "We wanted to spotlight true heroes that we take for granted.

"Genuinely, thank you for all that you do.

"You see us at our worst, you get us to our best.

"You help us say goodbye, you help us say hello.

"You help us to fight, you help us to make the decision that it's time to stop fighting. All of this you do without awards, rewards, or praise, so we wanted to highlight you, you superheroes and say thank you."

Returning for the second year, Bludfest 2025 features a heavy-hitting and diverse line-up including Blackbear, Denzel Curry, Chase Atlantic, Rachel Chinouriri, JXDN, Peach PRC, LUVCAT, Master Peace and Cliffords, with more still to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tickets For Good platform provides free and low-cost tickets to NHS workers, charity workers, teachers, volunteers and people facing financial barriers to event access.

Tickets for Good has partnered with hundreds of live events and artists across the UK and is backed by Robbie Williams who recently donated tickets for every date on his European tour.

Related topics:YungbludNHSDoncasterTicketsRobbie Williams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice