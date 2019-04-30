Doncaster robot young boffin is China bound

A talented young science boffin from Stainforth is heading to Shaghai to represent the UK in December after winning a major robotics competition.

Robert Zicman, seven, has won the WER (World Educational Robotics) competition and together with his team, ROBONAUTS, will represent the UK in Shanghai on December 14.

Robert has been attending WER robotics at Discovery STEM Centre in Sheffield, in the home-education group, for six months and every week has improved and honed his building and programming skills.

The competition to earn him his place on the UK robotics team took place in March and both he and his friend, Harris Quddoos, came top in the six to 12 years of age group.

Robert’s proud mum, Jo, said “The boys will travel to Shanghai to compete against children from 69 countries, but it will also be an amazing cultural experience and a chance to see what the future has to offer them.

“In Shanghai they will meet more than 500,000 other competitors aged between four and 18. For anyone who loves robotics, China is the place to go. It is also an opportunity to show the world that UK is on the map when it comes to STEM talents and high level robotics.”

“Robert has been home-schooled for more than a year now. He attends different classes all over Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, focusing on the areas that are of most interest for him and robotics is definitely one of them. He spends a great amount of time at home programming and building different devices using parts from his robotics kit.” For more about a sponsorship package email admin@wer.org.uk.

Also for more search Sheffield to China on Facebook.