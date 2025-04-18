Doncaster road safety campaigning mum and teacher urging people to support fundraiser

Vicki McCarthy and Vicky Swiffen set up the Lost and Found road safety campaign a year ago.

Vicki is the mum of Jordanna Goodwin who was one of five youngsters who lost their lives in a car accident in Conisbrough 10 years ago.

The other were Blake Cairns, 16, Megan Storey, 16, Arpad Kore, 18, and Bartosz Bortniczak, 18, who all died as a result of incident after the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in thick fog.

Vicki told the Free Press: “It’s me and Vicky Swiffen, who is a teacher who taught Jordanna, who run the charitable constitution along with friends and family who are on the committee.

"We visit schools and present a hard hitting talk to those learning to drive about the impact tragedy has on families.

“We have had the constitution exactly a year and to raise funds we are holding a charity bingo night on Friday April 25 at the Coronation Club in Armthorpe at 7.30pm.”

All are welcome and bingo tickets can be bought on the night. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated from various businesses which include a £100 meal voucher, £100 rail card, two county race tickets, Amazon vouchers, various takeaways and restaurant vouchers, a nail salon voucher plus many more.

Vicki added: “There will be fun and laughter but more importantly promotion of Jordanna’s campaign, to promote what we do and why we do it, our aim is to try and prevent more tragedies on our roads.”

