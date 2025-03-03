Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Doncaster's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am March 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, M18 northbound, junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9pm March 13 to 5am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm March 14 to 5am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, M180 westbound, junction 1 to Ings, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm March 15 to 5am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closures for communications works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repair works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 10pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 exit, lane closure for EE.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.