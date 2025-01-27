Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm January 8 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm January 24 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 8pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 29 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M18, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 9pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18, junction 2 roundabout and A1M southbound, junction 35, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and westbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.