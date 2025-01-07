Doncaster retro gaming arcade issues warning to yobs after toilet attacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at a Doncaster city centre retro gaming arcade have issued a warning to yobs – after toilets at the venue were trashed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angry bosses at The Arcade Warehouse in High Street have hit out after vandals unscrewed sinks, flooded the toilets and jammed lavatories with toilet rolls.

A spokesperson urged users to “treat the venue with respect” and added: “People are very fast to complain when it comes to small things wrong with the arcade.. but we never really moan as staff about all the breakages, foul language, and disrespectfulness towards the venue and us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately this time things have been pushed too far. If you are going to come to the arcade and mistreat the venue and have no respect for the other people that attend then don't come and spoil it for others.

The Arcade Warehouse has issued a warning to vandals after attacks on its toilets.

“Sink basins being unscrewed and taps being left on so it floods the toilets, full toilet rolls shoved down the toilets and we definitely don't want people to defecate where you shouldn't – that's what toilets are for not the bins in them.

"If incidents like this are to carry on we will have no choice then to stop customers using the toilets within the building.

“We always ask our customers to report it to a member of staff if something is wrong in the arcade this includes the facilities on site also. We get very busy and are unable to check them every 10 minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue opened in the former Currys electrical store in the High Street. last March, offering gamers of all ages the chance to play a series of much-loved arcade classics as well as modern virtual reality games, pool tables and air hockey and much, much more.

The first centre opened its doors in Scunthorpe in 2020 – and the firm has gone from strength to strength, with a number of branches across the country.

After paying an entrance fee, gamers are able to play to their heart’s content across a two hour period including classics such as Tomb Raider, Guitar Hero, Super Mario, OutRun, Daytona and many, many more.