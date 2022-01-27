Doncaster restaurant will host up and coming artists to showcase local talent
A Doncaster restaurant has pledged to help artists by becoming a host venue for local talent to show off their work.
Becky Measures from the restaurant said: “The Harewood have brought people back together by providing high end dining experiences and bringing up and coming entertainment artists and community ethos to the heart of Doncaster.
“Already boasting four sold out nights in January, a ‘free-food’ no food waste offer every Monday to Thursday and a now sold out pop up valentines event; with a rising culinary star, The Harewood’s ethos of making the best of dining out experiences accessible to all, is a clear success.”
The restaurant is now committed to providing a venue for up and coming artists to show case their talent in partnership with Meas-Mas Network LTD and Steelworks Studios Sheffield.
They are also holding a Spanish evening with Jack T Harper performing on January 29 and a “weekend of love” event from February 11 to 13 .