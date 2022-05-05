Doncaster restaurant offers reward after group flee without paying £400 bill

The Harewood in Waterdale has issued an appeal for information after the group of men and women ordered food and drinks – and then scarpered before settling their bill.

Sharing photos of the group on its Facebook page HERE a spokesman said: “This afternoon this party left our premises without paying their full tab.

“We have passed this matter on to police but any help identifying the people will be treated in strict confidence and highly appreciated.

The Harewood is offering a reward after a group fled without paying a £400 bill.

“Any information given that leads to the successful conviction of these people, will be rewarded.”

Earlier this year, bosses at The Sun Inn called in police and issued a similar appeal after a family fled without paying a £114 bill.