Doncaster restaurant helps raise £5,000 for city Hygiene Bank project

Big hearted staff and customers at a popular Doncaster restaurant have helped raise £5,000 for a city charity that helps people in poverty stay clean.

Doncaster civic mayor Coun Tim Needham and Civic Mayoress Chris Brodhurst-Brown hosted the event at Shimla in Armthorpe in aid of the Hygiene Bank, Coun Needham’s chosen charity for 2025.

Restaurant owner Sheb Miah donated all the proceeds from the event and all staff refused wages for the evening.

The tickets for the Bollywood themed event sold out within hours and members of the local community enjoyed a fantastic meal.

Thanks to generous prize donations and support from Tony Walton, chair of Armthorpe Welfare FC, the attendees were able to support the cause even further with raffle draws and bingo.

Coun Needham spoke passionately about the importance of The Hygiene Bank, the work that it across Doncaster and why he has selected it for his chosen charity.

Serena van der Meulen, volunteer coordinator for Hygiene Bank Doncaster also spoke at the event, outlining the charity’s mission to end hygiene poverty as well as what the support of the Civic Mayor and this event means to enabling the charity to support people across Doncaster who need their assistance.

She explained that the funds raised at the event would go directly towards the cost of the charity’s storage units, without which they would be unable to function.

She also pledged part of the funds to support community partners specifically supporting the Armthorpe area.

The Hygiene Bank believes that everyone deserves to feel clean, but with over 4.2 million people in the UK living in hygiene poverty, the support provided is now more important than ever. There are many different ways to support The Hygiene Bank Doncaster which can be

found at https://www.linktr.ee/thehygienebankdoncaster

What is The Hygiene Bank?

It is a grassroots charity and social movement dedicated to providing hygiene essentials to those in need across the United Kingdom.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to basic hygiene products, The Hygiene Bank works tirelessly to address hygiene poverty and advocate for systemic change.

The network of local projects is powered by volunteers, who collect donated hygiene products and distribute them to people in need via local community partners such as food banks, schools and shelters.